Longtime FOX 4 anchor Tim Ryan announces retirement

Tim Ryan announces his retirement after 33 years at FOX 4

Tim Ryan is finally saying goodbye to Good Day and FOX 4. He's not sad but some of his co-workers are.

DALLAS - Tim Ryan, the co-anchor of FOX 4’s Good Day morning show, plans to retire at the end of the month.

Tim made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying it's like jumping into the cold end of the pool. It always feels better once you get in.

"I'm retiring, so there," he said. 

"I'm sad for us, but I know your family is so excited. I'm going to go ahead and start preparing. I'm gathering Kleenex for the next month or so," said his Good Day co-anchor Lauren Przybyl. "You made Good Day Good Day and so we all feel so thankful for everything that you've done. It's been 27 years of waking up early, early, early. I know your family, your wife and your kids and your new granddaughter just can't wait to have more time with you."

Tim started at FOX 4 in December of 1989 and has been a part of Good Day since its inception in 1995. 

He’s known for his many cups of coffee from the same yellow mug, his now gray-haired bobble head and the often irreverent and sometimes close to out-of-bounds Friday morning segment, "Tell It to Tim." 

He and his wife, Beth, are blessed to have two adult children, Meghan and Patrick. Tim’s first grandchild, Lucy, was born in June.

Once he's retired, he plans to spend more time with those family members and maybe sleep late for first time in 27 years.

His last day is Aug. 26.

Watch Tim Ryan Through the Years

Tell It To Poppy: Tim Ryan is a new grandfather

We have BIG Good Day baby news to share this morning. Tim Ryan is finally a grandfather! Watch to see the adorable photos of Baby Lucy and our gift to the proud new grandpa -- matching Tell It To Poppy shirts and the book "How to Babysit a Grandpa."

Tim Ryan and Team Ugly ride for Bike MS

It was a busy weekend for Good Day's Tim Ryan, who rode across the DFW area to raise money to fight multiple sclerosis. The annual Bike MS Roundup Ride started Saturday morning in Frisco with more than 1100 riders.

Tim Ryan celebrates 30 years at FOX 4

This week marks Tim's 30th anniversary at FOX 4. Here's a look back at some of his fun moments on air.

Tim Ryan talks about covering the 9/11 attacks on live TV

Good Day, along with its sister station WNYW, followed the tragic events of Sept. 11 live as they happened. Tim Ryan remembers that day and shares what went through his mind when he learned about the breaking news.