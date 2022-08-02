Longtime FOX 4 anchor Tim Ryan announces retirement

Tim Ryan, the co-anchor of FOX 4’s Good Day morning show, plans to retire at the end of the month.

Tim made the announcement Tuesday morning, saying it's like jumping into the cold end of the pool. It always feels better once you get in.

"I'm retiring, so there," he said.

"I'm sad for us, but I know your family is so excited. I'm going to go ahead and start preparing. I'm gathering Kleenex for the next month or so," said his Good Day co-anchor Lauren Przybyl. "You made Good Day Good Day and so we all feel so thankful for everything that you've done. It's been 27 years of waking up early, early, early. I know your family, your wife and your kids and your new granddaughter just can't wait to have more time with you."

Tim started at FOX 4 in December of 1989 and has been a part of Good Day since its inception in 1995.

He’s known for his many cups of coffee from the same yellow mug, his now gray-haired bobble head and the often irreverent and sometimes close to out-of-bounds Friday morning segment, "Tell It to Tim."

He and his wife, Beth, are blessed to have two adult children, Meghan and Patrick. Tim’s first grandchild, Lucy, was born in June.

Once he's retired, he plans to spend more time with those family members and maybe sleep late for first time in 27 years.

His last day is Aug. 26.

