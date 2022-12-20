Expand / Collapse search

Elotes Fritters with Lime Crema

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - If tamales are your family's holiday tradition a Dallas chef has the perfect side or starter.

Stan Rodrigues, the culinary director of the new Tex-Mex restaurant Escondido, shares a quick and delicious recipe for Elotes Fritters with Lime Crema.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups Roasted Corn
  • 2 cups Queso Fresco + 1 TBSP for garnish
  • 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 cup Sparkling Water
  • 2 TBSP Cilantro Chopped  + ½ tsp. for garnish
  • ½ TBSP Tajin spice + pinch for garnish
  • ½  TBSP Kosher Salt
  • ¼  TBSP Chili Powder

                                     + Lime Crema (see below) 

Procedure

  1. Combine all ingredients (except garnish) in a stainless steel bowl, and mix thoroughly with gloved hands until combined.
  2. Transfer to a 1 gallon container.
  3. Cover, label, date and refrigerate at least one hour to firm dough or a few days until ready to fry.

Frying fritters

  1. Scoop fitter dough into 2 oz balls
  2. Heat 3 cups of canola oil to 350 degrees.
  3. Carefully fry each fritter for 2 minutes until golden brown.

Garnish

For every 5 fritters garnish with 1/2 tsp chopped cilantro, 1 TBSP queso fresco, and 2 TBSP Mexican crema (1 tbsp on the plate below, 1 tbsp on top). 

Lime Crema

  • 2 cups Sour Cream
  • 2 TBSP Lime Juice
  • 2 TBSP Water
  • 1 TBSP Salt

Procedure:

  1. Measure all ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
  2. Whisk together until well combined.
  3. Label and store for serving. 

For more great food check out https://www.escondidodallas.com/.