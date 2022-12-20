Elotes Fritters with Lime Crema
article
DALLAS - If tamales are your family's holiday tradition a Dallas chef has the perfect side or starter.
Stan Rodrigues, the culinary director of the new Tex-Mex restaurant Escondido, shares a quick and delicious recipe for Elotes Fritters with Lime Crema.
Ingredients
- 3 cups Roasted Corn
- 2 cups Queso Fresco + 1 TBSP for garnish
- 1 cup All-Purpose Flour
- 1 cup Sparkling Water
- 2 TBSP Cilantro Chopped + ½ tsp. for garnish
- ½ TBSP Tajin spice + pinch for garnish
- ½ TBSP Kosher Salt
- ¼ TBSP Chili Powder
+ Lime Crema (see below)
Procedure
- Combine all ingredients (except garnish) in a stainless steel bowl, and mix thoroughly with gloved hands until combined.
- Transfer to a 1 gallon container.
- Cover, label, date and refrigerate at least one hour to firm dough or a few days until ready to fry.
Frying fritters
- Scoop fitter dough into 2 oz balls
- Heat 3 cups of canola oil to 350 degrees.
- Carefully fry each fritter for 2 minutes until golden brown.
Garnish
For every 5 fritters garnish with 1/2 tsp chopped cilantro, 1 TBSP queso fresco, and 2 TBSP Mexican crema (1 tbsp on the plate below, 1 tbsp on top).
Lime Crema
- 2 cups Sour Cream
- 2 TBSP Lime Juice
- 2 TBSP Water
- 1 TBSP Salt
Procedure:
- Measure all ingredients into a large mixing bowl.
- Whisk together until well combined.
- Label and store for serving.
For more great food check out https://www.escondidodallas.com/.