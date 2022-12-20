article

If tamales are your family's holiday tradition a Dallas chef has the perfect side or starter.

Stan Rodrigues, the culinary director of the new Tex-Mex restaurant Escondido, shares a quick and delicious recipe for Elotes Fritters with Lime Crema.

Ingredients

3 cups Roasted Corn

2 cups Queso Fresco + 1 TBSP for garnish

1 cup All-Purpose Flour

1 cup Sparkling Water

2 TBSP Cilantro Chopped + ½ tsp. for garnish

½ TBSP Tajin spice + pinch for garnish

½ TBSP Kosher Salt

¼ TBSP Chili Powder

+ Lime Crema (see below)

Procedure

Combine all ingredients (except garnish) in a stainless steel bowl, and mix thoroughly with gloved hands until combined. Transfer to a 1 gallon container. Cover, label, date and refrigerate at least one hour to firm dough or a few days until ready to fry.

Frying fritters

Scoop fitter dough into 2 oz balls Heat 3 cups of canola oil to 350 degrees. Carefully fry each fritter for 2 minutes until golden brown.

Garnish

For every 5 fritters garnish with 1/2 tsp chopped cilantro, 1 TBSP queso fresco, and 2 TBSP Mexican crema (1 tbsp on the plate below, 1 tbsp on top).

Lime Crema

2 cups Sour Cream

2 TBSP Lime Juice

2 TBSP Water

1 TBSP Salt

Procedure:

Measure all ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Whisk together until well combined. Label and store for serving.

For more great food check out https://www.escondidodallas.com/.