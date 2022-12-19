Chef Jolie's Biscuit and Gravy Casserole Recipe
Save yourself the trouble and get an easy holiday brunch together ahead of time. Chef Jolie O'ree Bailey form Low Country Quisine shares a great recipe for a biscuit and gravy casserole.
Yields approx. 8 servings
Casserole Ingredients
- 8 frozen buttermilk biscuits-thawed
- 6 eggs
- 2 cups gravy*
- 1 lb ground sausage
- 1 cup cheese, shredded + cheese for topping the casserole
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1/2 Tbsp seasoned salt
Gravy Ingredients
- ¼ c bacon fat
- ¼ c flour
- 1c chicken stock
- ½ tb kosher salt & coarse black pepper mix
- 1c heavy whipping cream
- ½ tsp coarse black pepper
Gravy Method
- Heat large skillet on medium heat 1-2 minutes.
- Add bacon fat to skillet and heat at least 1 minute.
- Whisk in flour. Continue whisking at least 3-4 minutes. Be careful not to allow the roux to burn.
- Slowly whisk in the chicken stock.
- Whisk in heavy cream and bring the gravy to a simmer.
- Finish by whisking in Salt & Pepper and an additional pinch of pepper if desired.
Let’s Build the Casserole
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Brown the sausage in skillet. Drain thoroughly and cool.
- Spray 9x13 casserole dish.
- Cut biscuit dough into 1" pieces and line the bottom of the pan.
- Layer cooked sausage over the biscuit pieces.
- Layer shredded cheese over the sausage.
- Whisk together the eggs, heavy cream, and A Dab A Do Ya!® Then pour over the cheese.
- Spread gravy over entire casserole.
- Top with 2-3 tbsp of more shredded cheese. (OPTIONAL)
- Bake for 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees
Make ahead tips!
- Make sure the sausage and gravy are completely cool before building the casserole.
- Cook time will need to be increased by about 20 minutes.
- If the casserole begins to brown too much before the eggs and biscuits are set, tent the casserole dish with foil until done.