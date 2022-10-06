Chef Tim Love opens new music venue Tannahill's in Fort Worth

article

Linguine alla Vongole

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 lb fresh linguine, cooked

4 tbsp blended oil

2 tbsp garlic, minced

2 tbsp shallot, finely diced

2 tsp red chile flakes

2 lb littleneck clams, steamed, in shell

2 lb littleneck clams, steamed, meat only

2 cups white wine

4 tbsp (¼ C) clam juice

4 tbsp (¼ C) lemon juice

4 tbsp butter, chilled

2 tbsp basil, chiffonade

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

5 tbsp gremolata

1 tbsp butter

3 tbsp panko bread crumbs

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp microplaned Parmesan cheese

Method

Prepare your gremolata. In a fry pan over medium low heat, melt 1 tbsp butter. Once butter has melted and begins to foam, add 3 tbsp panko bread crumbs. Swirl and toss bread crumbs in pan to fully incorporate butter. Continue swirling regularly and allow breadcrumbs to toast to a light golden brown color, about 3-4 minutes. Remove from heat and spread toasted bread crumbs on a plate or sheet tray to cool. Once room temperature, mix with 1tbsp finely chopped parsley and 1 tbsp microplaned Parmesan cheese.

In a warm saute pan, add blended oil, garlic, shallot and chile flakes.

Saute for 30 seconds. Add white wine, clam juice, lemons and clams.

Cover and steam clams until they open. Leave half of the clams in their shells and remove the other half from their shells.

Remove clams. Add herbs and gremolata and lower heat. Add cold butter slowly until incorporated.

Stir pound of cooked linguine into sauce. Add clams back in and serve.

LINK: caterinasftx.com