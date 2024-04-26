Chef Ming Tsai's BLT Bings with lumpia wrappers

You know him from Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Now Chef Ming Tsai is sharing the wonders of east-west cuisine with Good Day. He shares the recipe for a fresh twist on the classic BLT.

BLT Bings

By Ming Tsai 2024

(Serves 4)

1 package Lumpia Wrappers

1/4 head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 slicing tomato, cut ⅛ inch thick slices

Mayonnaise (like Hellmans)

1 egg for egg wash, crack egg in small bowl and mix with 1 tbsp of water

1 package bacon, cook bacon until golden brown and delicious

Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

Lay Lumpia wrapper down on a dry surface. Lay down a small pinch shredded lettuce, place a tomato slice on top and spread with mayo. Break 2 pieces of bacon in half and place on top of the tomato. Layer with another slice of tomato, spread with mayo and top with a small pinch of lettuce.

Wet the edge closest to you with egg wash and fold that side up over the filling. Wet the other edge furthest away from you and fold on top of the other edge, creating a seal. Fold the side skin in towards the middle of the wrapper, resulting in a sealed rectangle.

Set aside seam-side down as you repeat with the remaining filling and wrappers.

Heat 1/4 cup vegetable oil in a 14-inch cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Once the oil is hot, add the bings to the pan in batches of 4 and cook until evenly golden brown, 2-3 minutes per side. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate.

Serve the bings hot with a side of mayo.

