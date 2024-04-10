Carbone Vino's chicken parm recipe

Chef Mario Carbone is the man behind the popular Carbone and Carbone Vino restaurants in the Dallas Design District.

He stopped by the Good Day kitchen to cook up a delicious chicken parm.

They say Carbone is not just a restaurant, it's a night out.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken:

6 oz - boneless skinless chicken breast

4 oz - Italian seasoned breadcrumbs

1⁄2 cup - AP flour

2 eggs beaten

Tomato Sauce:

8 oz - tomato sauce

2 tbsp - grated Parmesan cheese

3 - slices mozzarella

3 - large basil leaves

1.5 cup - canola oil

With a mallet, pound the chicken breast to 1⁄4 inch thick.

Add the eggs to a large bowl and pour the breadcrumbs and flour onto separate plates.

Dredge the cutlet in the flour, coating both sides and shake off any excess. Transfer the chicken to the egg and coat again, allowing any excess egg to drip off.

Lastly, dredge in the breadcrumbs and transfer to a plate.

Heat the tomato sauce in a small saucepan, reduce to about 6 oz, and hold hot.

Turn on your oven’s broiler.

Heat the oil to 350 F in a pan wide enough to hold the chicken comfortably. Fry on each side until golden brown, about 1-2 minutes. Remove the chicken to a towel-lined plate to remove any excess oil. Season with salt.

Spread 2 oz of the sauce evenly over the cutlet.

Arrange the slices of mozzarella over the cutlet and sprinkle the Parmesan evenly over.

On an oven-safe sheet tray, broil the cutlet until the mozzarella is melted.

Apply the remaining sauce to a serving dish.

Transfer the cutlet to the dish and garnish with fresh basil.

LINK: www.carbonedallas.com