Caprese Chicken

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

4 (6 ounce) boneless skinless chicken breast

8 ounces of fresh mozzarella, sliced

¼ cup of fresh basil, chiffonade

¼ cup of balsamic reduction

10 ounces of heirloom grape tomatoes, quartered

4 ounces of garlic, minced

4 ounces of shallots, minced

2 ounce of olive oil ** Can be substituted with avocado oil

2 ounces of red wine vinegar

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Directions:

1. To make the fresh tomato relish, combine: quarter grape tomatoes, fresh basil, minced garlic, minced shallots, olive oil, red wine vinegar, salt and pepper. Remember to taste as you go when combing the salt and pepper. Set aside, recommended marinate time for 15 minutes.

2. Pat dry boneless skinless chicken breast and lightly seasoned with salt and pepper on each side.

3. Transfer to a medium-high heat skillet, searing for 2 ½ to 3 minutes on each side. Chicken should reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

4. Top the chicken with your fresh mozzarella. Reduce heat to low and cover for 3 minutes or until the mozzarella has melted to your liking.

5. Place the fresh tomato relish on top of the cooked chicken.

6. Finish with a drizzle of balsamic reduction over the entire plate.

Note: You can grill the chicken on the barbecue, bake in the oven or under a broil in the oven.

Note: To make the balsamic reduction, simmer ½ cup of balsamic vinegar over medium heat until it has reduced by ½. This makes regular balsamic sweeter and thicker, as you want a syrup like consistency.