Brunch chilaquiles recipe from Hash Kitchen
DALLAS - A brunchery known for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar opens Thursday in Fort Worth.
Chef Joey Maggiore from Hash Kitchen stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share a recipe from the menu. His chilaquiles are made with chicken, eggs, tomato, morita chilies, chipotle peppers, salsa verde, and tortilla chips.
Chilaquiles
CHICKEN
2½ Ibs boneless, skinless chicken breast
½ white onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, smashed
1 Tbsp kosher salt
½ Tbsp black peppercorns
TINGA
4 Roma tomatoes
4 dried Morita chiles, stemmed and seeded
4 garlic cloves, chopped
1 white onion, chopped
1 (4-oz) can chipotle peppers in adobo
½ cup tomato paste
1 Tbsp kosher salt
1 cup reserved braising liquid (see here), plus extra if needed
ASSEMBLY
1 Tbsp + 2 tsp olive or canola oil (divided)
2 cups Chicken Tinga (see here)
4 cups corn tortilla chips
2 cups Salsa Verde (page 166)
4 eggs
Kosher salt and black pepper
2 Tbsp sour cream, for garnish
2 tsp grated Cotija cheese, for garnish
2 tsp chopped cilantro,
CHICKEN
Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Add enough water to cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15-25 minutes, until chicken is tender and cooked through.
Transfer chicken to a cutting board, reserving braising liquid. Using two forks, shred chicken and cover it. Set aside.
TINGA
Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until the mixture is smooth and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. If too thick, add more braising liquid.
Pour the mixture into a medium saucepan. Add shredded chicken and simmer for 20 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally.
Chicken can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 3 months.
ASSEMBLY
Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Add chicken tinga and cook for 2-3 minutes, until hot. Place in a medium bowl and keep warm.
Add tortilla chips and salsa to the skillet. Stir to evenly coat chips and cook for 3 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in an 8-inch skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and fry for 2½ minutes for sunny-side-up (or to your desired doneness). Season with salt and pepper.
Divide the chilaquiles into two bowls. Top each with chicken tinga and two eggs. Garnish with sour cream, Cotija, and cilantro.
