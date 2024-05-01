Brunch chilaquiles recipe from Hash Kitchen

A brunchery known for its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar opens Thursday in Fort Worth.

Chef Joey Maggiore from Hash Kitchen stopped by the Good Day kitchen to share a recipe from the menu. His chilaquiles are made with chicken, eggs, tomato, morita chilies, chipotle peppers, salsa verde, and tortilla chips.

Chilaquiles

CHICKEN

2½ Ibs boneless, skinless chicken breast

½ white onion, chopped 2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 Tbsp kosher salt

½ Tbsp black peppercorns

TINGA

4 Roma tomatoes

4 dried Morita chiles, stemmed and seeded

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 white onion, chopped

1 (4-oz) can chipotle peppers in adobo

½ cup tomato paste

1 Tbsp kosher salt

1 cup reserved braising liquid (see here), plus extra if needed

ASSEMBLY

1 Tbsp + 2 tsp olive or canola oil (divided)

2 cups Chicken Tinga (see here)

4 cups corn tortilla chips

2 cups Salsa Verde (page 166)

4 eggs

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 Tbsp sour cream, for garnish

2 tsp grated Cotija cheese, for garnish

2 tsp chopped cilantro,

CHICKEN

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepan. Add enough water to cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15-25 minutes, until chicken is tender and cooked through.

Transfer chicken to a cutting board, reserving braising liquid. Using two forks, shred chicken and cover it. Set aside.

TINGA

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until the mixture is smooth and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. If too thick, add more braising liquid.

Pour the mixture into a medium saucepan. Add shredded chicken and simmer for 20 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Chicken can be stored in the fridge for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 3 months.

ASSEMBLY

Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add chicken tinga and cook for 2-3 minutes, until hot. Place in a medium bowl and keep warm.

Add tortilla chips and salsa to the skillet. Stir to evenly coat chips and cook for 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining 2 teaspoons of oil in an 8-inch skillet over medium heat. Add eggs and fry for 2½ minutes for sunny-side-up (or to your desired doneness). Season with salt and pepper.

Divide the chilaquiles into two bowls. Top each with chicken tinga and two eggs. Garnish with sour cream, Cotija, and cilantro.

LINK: www.hashkitchen.com