Many people thought it would take a few weeks for the novel coronavirus to go away, but we will be wearing masks and keeping social-distance into the near year. Dr. James Elder from Texas Health Southwest Fort Worth and Dr. Gonzalo Perez-Garcia with Texas Health Dallas explain why you need to keep your guard up and how to cope with pandemic fatigue.
Battling Pandemic Fatigue
We could soon be in the middle of a 'twindemic' with Covid-19 cases rising and flu season starting. Two doctors from Texas Health Resources share how you can focus and fight Pandemic fatigue.
