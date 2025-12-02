Texas Tech joins A&M in restricting race, LGBTQ+ course content

article

The Brief Texas Tech has adopted new rules restricting classroom instruction on race, gender, and sexual orientation. The policy, issued by new Chancellor Brandon Creighton, bans six race- and sex-related concepts from being taught. Faculty must now submit LGBTQ-related course content for board review, mirroring recent restrictions at Texas A&M.



Texas Tech has become the second state university system in Texas to impose major restrictions on what can be taught regarding race and gender-related content.

The move comes after the Texas A&M system's similar set of rules were put in place, following a controversy that ended in demotions, a firing and a resignation.

Texas Tech restricts course content

What we know:

The restrictions were set in a memo from the new school system Chancellor Brandon Creighton. Creighton previously served as the Texas senator for District 4, covering part of the greater Houston area. He authored Senate Bill 37, which changed how school systems determine their course content.

The memo, which the school released Monday, prohibits the following six concepts from being taught in classes:

One race or sex is inherently superior to another;

An individual, by virtue of race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, consciously or unconsciously;

Any person should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of race or sex;

Moral character or worth is determined by race or sex;

Individuals bear responsibility or guilt for actions of others of the same race or sex; or

Meritocracy or a strong work ethic are racist, sexist, or constructs of oppression.

Featured article

The school system now only recognizes two genders, male and female, in accordance with state and federal law.

Additionally, faculty are now required to submit course content related to sexual orientation to the board of regents for review before it can be taught. The review process is laid out in the memo in detail.

Senate Bill 37

Dig deeper:

Creighton's SB 37, which was signed on June 20 and went into effect Sept. 1, relates to the governance of state universities and colleges.

The new Texas law mandates that boards of regents check course content every five years. These reviews are intended to make sure content is foundational, preparational and in line with accreditation standards.

It also creates a new state office that investigates complaints about higher education course work. The bill outlines this Office of the Ombudsman as an intermediary between lawmakers, schools and the public.

Featured article

Texas A&M LGBTQ+ controversy

Dig deeper:

At the beginning of September, two Texas A&M University administrators were demoted for allowing course content that was inconsistent with class descriptions.

This came after video went viral of a student confronting professor Melissa McCoul over her coursework, which the school and state leaders defined as "gender ideology." McCoul was later fired, following pressure from state lawmakers who were upset by the presence of gender identity topics in a children's literature class.

Then-president of the school, Mark A. Welsh III, later stepped down from his role. He never confirmed that this was directly due to the controversy.

Related article

Course restrictions:

As of mid-November, all professors at all 12 A&M system campuses are now prohibited from advocating "race or gender ideology, or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity" without first getting permission from a campus president.

"Race ideology" now encompasses any concept that "attempts to shame a particular race or ethnicity" or "promotes activism on issues related to race or ethnicity rather than academic instruction," according to the proposal documents.

The same document defines "gender ideology" as "a concept of self-assessed gender identity replacing, and disconnected from, the biological category of sex."