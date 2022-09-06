Artichoke and Asparagus Carpaccio
1 ½ each Blanched Baby Artichokes, Sliced
2 each Asparagus Stalks, Tops Trimmed, Sliced on Mandolin
2 each Calabrian Chile Halves
2 each Asparagus Tops, Blanched
1 tsp Pine Nuts, Toasted
1 T Parmesan Cheese, Microplaned
Red Wine Vinaigrette
Lay the asparagus stalks(8-10) on a plate. Shingle sliced artichoke(6-8 slices) across the asparagus. Season with salt and freshly cracked pepper. Drizzle 2oz of vinaigrette over top. Scatter chiles, pine nuts and cheese across the sliced and dressed vegetables.
Asparagus Vinaigrette
Shelf Life: 7 days
4 C Blended Oil
1 ½ C Red Wine Vinegar
¼ C Minced Garlic
¼ C Minced Shallot
¼ C Calabrian Chiles, seeded and minced
6 T Yellow Mustard
