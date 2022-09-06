Expand / Collapse search

Artichoke and Asparagus Carpaccio

By
Published 
Good Day Recipes
FOX 4

Asparagus and Artichoke Carpaccio

Chef Tim Love from Caterina's in Fort Worth shows how to make a delicious Asapargus and Artichoke Carpaccio.

1 ½ each Blanched Baby Artichokes, Sliced
2 each Asparagus Stalks, Tops Trimmed, Sliced on Mandolin
2 each Calabrian Chile Halves
2 each Asparagus Tops, Blanched
1 tsp Pine Nuts, Toasted
1 T Parmesan Cheese, Microplaned
Red Wine Vinaigrette

Lay the asparagus stalks(8-10) on a plate.  Shingle sliced artichoke(6-8 slices) across the asparagus. Season with salt and freshly cracked pepper. Drizzle 2oz of vinaigrette over top.  Scatter chiles, pine nuts and cheese across the sliced and dressed vegetables.

Asparagus Vinaigrette

Shelf Life: 7 days

4 C Blended Oil
1 ½ C Red Wine Vinegar
¼ C Minced Garlic
¼ C Minced Shallot
¼ C Calabrian Chiles, seeded and minced
6 T Yellow Mustard

LINK: www.cheftimlove.com