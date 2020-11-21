Ain’t Your Mama’s Smoked Bologna Sandwich
Lockwood Distilling Co. is a Texas-owned and Texas-grown distillery. Evan Batt showed us how to make their smoked bologna sandwich.
Ingredients:
Grilled Brioche Bread
Housemade Dijonnaise
Cheddar Cheese
House-smoked All Beef Bologna
Shredded Spring Mixed Greens
Zapps Potato Chips
Directions:
Grill bread each side for 8-10 seconds.
Apply dijonaise.
Place sliced smoked Bologna in a broiler topped with cheddar cheese.
Layer a bed of Zapps chips.
Assemble warm Bologna on chips.
Top with spring mix.
Place second piece of Texas toast on top.
Slice on a bias.