Ain’t Your Mama’s Smoked Bologna Sandwich

Lockwood Distilling Co. is a Texas-owned and Texas-grown distillery. Evan Batt showed us how to make their smoked bologna sandwich.

Ingredients:

Grilled Brioche Bread

Housemade Dijonnaise

Cheddar Cheese

House-smoked All Beef Bologna

Shredded Spring Mixed Greens

Zapps Potato Chips

Directions:

Grill bread each side for 8-10 seconds.

Apply dijonaise.

Place sliced smoked Bologna in a broiler topped with cheddar cheese.

Layer a bed of Zapps chips.

Assemble warm Bologna on chips.

Top with spring mix.

Place second piece of Texas toast on top.

Slice on a bias.