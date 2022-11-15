Celebrity pastry chef Candace Nelson has moved on from fancy cupcakes to fancy pizza. She teamed up with a Naples, Italy native to open Pizzana. Nelson, who founded the cupcake empire Sprinkles, launched Pizzana in California. Now there's a location opening on Knox Street in Dallas.

Affumicata Pizza

Dough Ingredients

7 ⅔ cups King Arthur bread flour or 0 or 00 Caputo flour

2 ¾ cups water, at room temperature

1 tbsp active dry yeast

2 tbsp sea salt

Dough Instructions

Add the flour and water to a large mixing bowl. Using your hands, combine the ingredients until the mixture comes together, approximately 10–15 minutes. Let rest for 30 minutes.

Dissolve the yeast in 1⁄4 cup lukewarm water. Add this liquid to the flour mixture. Using your hands or a stand mixer, knead the dough until all the liquid is fully integrated into the dough, approximately 3–4 minutes.

Once the yeast is fully absorbed, add sea salt and continue mixing either by hand or with the stand mixer. The process of kneading should last 10–15 minutes to start developing the gluten, which yields pillowy stretchy dough.

Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let rest for at least an hour at room temperature.

Use a dough cutter to divide the dough into 4 to 5 ball shapes. Place each ball of dough on a tray under plastic wrap or in a covered plastic container and let proof at room temperature for 5–6 hours. The balls of dough should double in size.

Pizza Ingredients

2 ounces of panna or heavy cream

1/2 thinly sliced jalapeño

2 slices of smoked mozzarella cut in small cubes

4oz of thinly sliced brisket

2 tablespoons of bbq sauce

2 tablespoons of favorite melted queso

Fresh cilantro to taste

Pizza Instructions

Roll out the dough for pizza base and crust

Spread the heavy cream as base of the pizza

Add the thinly sliced jalapeños

Add the smoked mozzarella

Bake for 6 minutes in a preheated oven at 500 degrees on a pizza stone

Take the pizza out top it with brisket

Cook it for additional 30-40 seconds

Take the pizza out and top it with the queso, the bbq sauce and the fresh cilantro