Get your family moving and out of the house with these holiday gift ideas

Has 2020 got you feeling pretty cooped up in the house? These awesome products will have the whole family up and moving instead!

Baby Shark Dancing DJ

Dance, play and learn with the Baby Shark Dancing DJ. With dance detection technology as you move and groove the DJ will dance with you. It features seven popular songs and three interactive dance games.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/355jmeu

Wowmazing Giant Bubble Kit

Make the biggest, longest, and most unimaginably giant bubbles with the Wowmazing Kit! It contains everything you need to create big, colorful bubbles and get outside for some family fun.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2IsKmwY

Hopping Reindeer

This Hopping Reindeer promotes coordination, balance, and core development skills for little ones. Enjoy hearing the giggles from your child as they bounce around the house.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3kGkjkb

ArmoGear Boxing Battle

Feel the burn and get competitive with this boxing set by Armo Gear. The makers behind the boxing battle also thought about safety. Thick foam padding behind the vest absorbs each punch and well-cushioned boxing gloves protect kids from damage. Plus, everyone can play with adjustable straps to fit adults.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/2SVdsai

Stomp Rockets

Stomp Rocket continues to deliver this holiday season with their award winning line of active play STEM-based toys to keep kids moving. Stomp Rocket’s toys are easy to set up and require no batteries. Little kids love it, let the older kids put their stomping skills to the test with rockets that can fly up to 400 feet in the air. Or check out the unique stunt planes designed to loop, glide, and flip.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/343d0x7

The Adventure Challenge

This book is amazing for families of all ages and sizes. But remember, no take backs! Once it's scratched off, you HAVE to do it. It's time to discover something new about yourself. Simply choose a category together, then scratch off your adventure! Don't forget to take a picture and journal your experience! When you finish, you'll have a keepsake to look back on.

Buy It: https://www.theadventurechallenge.com/collections/family-edition/products/family-edition-1

Meddy Teddy Bear

How about this soft and cuddly way to experience yoga, meditation and mindfulness? When it's time to unwind pick up the Meddy Teddy bendable Yoga Bear. The plush teddy bear has an internal frame allowing him to bend into lots of yoga positions.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3k6fKze

BriteBrush Game Brush

Make teeth time active! BriteBrush is the smart toothbrush that makes it fun to brush right! Featuring revolutionary oral care technology that includes smart brushing sensors, side change recognition, haptic feedback, and a parent check light, BriteBrush also provides live feedback to encourage full mouth coverage.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3mx6t4k

Leapfrog Pick Up & Count Vacuum

Add learning to family clean-up time with the Leapfrog Pick Up and Count Vacuum. This smart toy teaches colors, numbers and counting with six learning games. Plus, the whirling balls and light-up panels add excitement to pretend tidying.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3j1MSqA

Disney Junior E-I-Oh Dancing Mickey

Sing and dance along with the interactive Farmer E-I-OH Dancing Mickey. Children will love dancing with Mickey Mouse as he flaps his arms and wiggles his bottom doing the chicken dance. He even plays a “What animal sound is that?” game.

Buy It: https://amzn.to/3lS1mva

