Adult game night gift ideas

Gather your friends. These are the games you’ll want to play after the kids go to bed.

Stranger Things Attack of the Mind Flyer

www.walmart.com/ip/Netflix-Stranger-Things-Attack-of-the-Mindflayer-Card-Game/278250687

Your favorite show is now a game. Netflix Stranger Things: Attack of the Mind Flayer is a lively and addictive game of secret identities. Play as the heroes from the popular Netflix TV show and make sure it doesn't attack you and your friends! Draw a card and give it to another player to help them, knock them or make them switch teams! Attack of the Mind Flayer is a quick, innovative bluffing game that's full of surprises.

Ozark Money Influence and Control

www.walmart.com/ip/Netflix-Ozark-Card-Game/3840584850

Welcome to the Missouri Ozarks, where everyone is friendly... in appearance, at least. The Ozark board game lets you play as one of five factions including the Byrde family, the FBI, or the Navarro Cartel. Spread your influence through the town with your faction cards and fight for control of key areas like the Poppy Fields and Casino. Every faction has a key weakness, so you'll need to exploit your opponents to win!

Squid Game Let the Games Begin

www.walmart.com/ip/Netflix-Squid-Game-Board-Game/744268190

Bring home the international sensation and play Netflix Squid Game for yourself. You start with seven team members and have to survive all six games from the show (Red Light/Green Light, Dalgona, Marbles, Tug of War, Glass Bridge/Hopscotch, and Squid Game). Each game plays in less than five minutes. At the end of each game, you recruit a new member. After the final Squid Game, only one team will be left standing. You work together with other players to survive. But just remember, it’s not IF other players are going to backstab you but WHEN.

Clueless Party Game

amzn.to/3rZpvoy

Take a spin down memory lane with the all-new Clueless Party Game - Ugh As If! Edition! Take a trip to the mall in Life or Death, attend the Valley party when answering party questions, visit Cher's high school in debate class, and even take a look into Cher's iconic closet in Mis-Match. Relive your favorite Clueless moments, answer personal questions and bond with friends along the way!

Wordle

shop.hasbro.com/en-us/product/wordle-the-party-game-for-2-4-players-ages-14-and-up-inspired-by-wordle-game/A921ED17-19FA-4339-B5A7-742267714D7B

Inspired by the popular digital version, Wordle: The Party Game features the same gameplay fans love. Players compete in real life to solve the Wordle. Swap solo play for social with this analog version of the Wordle game! Players take turns writing down a five-letter Secret Word. The others try to guess it in the fewest tries to win.

Socially Twisted Party Game

www.sociallytwistedgames.com

The Socially Twisted Party Game (intended for ages 17 and up) is for two to eight players who have a warped sense of humor and are not easily offended. This game is perfect for parties, college game nights, or a boring situation that could use a nice twist. Just remember, what’s said in the game, stay in the game!

Catan

amzn.to/3S2bxgg

Your adventurous settlers seek to tame the remote but rich isle of Catan. Start by revealing Catan’s many harbors and regions: pastures, fields, mountains, hills, forests, and deserts. The random mix creates a different board in virtually every game. You’ll need skills such as clever trading, strategy, tactical skill, and a bit of luck to win this war game. The five to six player extension is required to play with more than four people.

Boom Again

amzn.to/3EIZgdI

Boom Again is the adult pop culture trivia game that takes players on a nostalgic trip down memory lane with trivia from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. It brings Boomers+ back to the music, movies, TV, childhood games, school days, and politics of the Boom era. Play one-on-one or in teams of any size. Boom Again is easy to learn and fun to play as you answer questions together, sharing laughs about the past! Boom Again promises many hours of play and a lifetime of memories as you flashback to fun.

