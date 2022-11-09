Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas.

Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties.

O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5 largest counties in the state (Dallas, Harris, Bexar and Travis).

Abbott won Tarrant County, which supported O'Rourke in his senate race against Ted Cruz in 2018 and voted for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump in 2020.

TEXAS GOVERNOR RACE RESULTS: