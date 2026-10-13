Video shows Paxton partying in Dubai with 2 indicted US fugitives, report says

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The Brief A new Wall Street Journal video shows Ken Paxton celebrating New Year’s Eve in Dubai with two Americans described as U.S. fugitives. Anosh Ahmed and Sameer Suhail were indicted in Illinois on healthcare-fraud charges. Ahmed donated $190,000 to Paxton, including $25,000 after his indictment. The video comes one week before early voting begins in Texas. Paxton’s campaign called him "politically persecuted," while James Talarico criticized the gathering.



A new video uncovered by the Wall Street Journal on Monday shows Texas Attorney General and current Republican Senate nominee Ken Paxton partying in Dubai with two men described as U.S. fugitives.

The WSJ reported that Paxton celebrated New Year's Eve 2024 in Dubai with his girlfriend, Tracy Duhon, and two Americans who had been indicted on federal healthcare-fraud charges and not returned to the U.S. Details of the event were contained in court filings and confirmed by people familiar with the matter, according to the Journal.

Who are the ‘fugitives’ with Ken Paxton?

The two men at the event, filmed on a balcony overlooking fireworks at Burj Khalifa, were Anosh Ahmed and Sameer Suhail. Both were indicted in federal court in Illinois in 2024 on charges that they embezzled $15 million from a Chicago hospital where Ahmed was chief financial officer. Ahmed was later indicted for his role in an alleged fraudulent COVID-19 testing scheme.

Ahmed made donations to Paxton totaling $190,000, including $25,000 days after being indicted, based on campaign finance records reviewed by the Journal.

Both men have since returned to the U.S. to face charges. Ahmed is in custody, while Suhail's attorney said civil matters in Dubai had impacted Suhail's ability to travel after the indictment and that he returned voluntarily once they were resolved, according to the Journal.

In a statement to the Journal, Paxton senior political advisor Nick Maddux did not directly address the trip.

What they're saying:

"Like President Trump, Ken Paxton has been politically persecuted for years, and every time, voters have seen through it and sent him back to office because they know he has always fought for Texas," Maddux said.

The other side:

Paxton's Senate opponent, Democrat James Talarico, weighed in on the trip on X.

"A party with multiple fugitives and Ken Paxton is still the sketchiest guy in the room," Talarico said.

Who leads the Texas Senate race?

Big picture view:

The video and report come a week before early voting begins in Texas.

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Recent polling has shown Talarico leading the expensive and contentious Senate race as he looks to do something no other Texas Democrat has done in more than 30 years: win a statewide race.