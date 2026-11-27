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The Brief An American Airlines plane bound for Dallas clipped the wing of another plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport Friday. The other plane was another American Airlines plane bound for Chicago. Both planes were removed for inspection. No injuries were reported and those flights are expected to re-depart later on Friday.



Two American Airlines flights taxiing for departure at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport clipped wings Friday, a spokesperson for the company said.

American Airlines flight 638 bound for Dallas and flight 2152 bound for Chicago made contact with each other and returned to their respective gates.

An American Airlines spokesperson said the wingtips of the 737-800s made contact. No injuries were reported.

Maintenance crews will inspect the planes.

People on both flights are expected to re-depart later on Friday.