Prosper ISD voters reject $94 million football stadium bond measure

Prosper ISD voters rejected an effort by the district to upgrade athletic facilities and build a new $94 million football stadium.

The athletics measure was just part of a massive $2.8 billion bond package from the fast-growing district.

Proposition C would have provided $102,425,000 for athletic facilities, including a $94 million second stadium.

The district opened its first stadium in 2019. The 12,000-seat location cost close to $50 million.

The 8,000 seat stadium would have been built at the Richland High School site.

About 54 percent of voters in Denton and Collin Counties rejected Prop C.

The district says the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees will determine the next steps for the facility.

The rest of the bond package passed.

"We are profoundly grateful for the overwhelming support shown by our community. The 2023 Bond isn’t just an investment in the present; it is a commitment that will resonate positively within our community for generations to come," Prosper ISD Superintendent Dr. Holly Ferguson said in a statement.

Proposition A was a $2.4 billion measure to upgrade current schools and build several more.

Proposition B calls for $140,000,000 to be used to provide new devices for students, teachers and staff.

Proposition D was a $125,000,000 measure to build a massive Performing Arts Center.

The bond package drew interest from voters.

Prosper ISD is one of the fastest-gorwing school districts in Texas, adding about 3,400 new students every year.

