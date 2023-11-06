Prosper ISD's $2.8B bond measure includes $94M stadium, $125M performing arts center

On Tuesday, voters in Prosper will be asked to approve a massive $2.8 billion bond measure, including a massive new football stadium and performing arts center.

The town in Collin and Denton counties is one of the fastest-growing areas in North Texas. The school district has gone from fewer than 1,000 students enrolled in 2002 to more than 28,000 students in 2023.

The bond measure is broken up into four parts: one to build new schools and facilities and modernize older schools, one to upgrade technology, one to build a new stadium and upgrade their old one and another to build a $125 million performing arts center.

The district says there will not be a change in the tax rate and that the money is coming from new taxable value in the district as more homes are built and property values rise.

20,540 new homes have been built in Prosper ISD since 2016, according to the district.

Proposition A - $2,439,575,00

Rendering (Courtesy: Prosper ISD)

Proposition A is by far the largest part of the bond package.

The package would build 6 new elementary schools, a second early childhood school, 2 new middle school and a fifth high school, among other things.

It would also provide updates to schools currently in the district.

Proposition A also includes money to pay for safety and security measures as required up new state law.

Proposition B - $140,000,000

Technology upgrades to provide new devices for students, teachers and staff.

Proposition C - $102,425,000

Rendering (Courtesy: Prosper ISD)

Proposition C is all about athletic facilities.

The money from Prop C would go to improving current athletic facilities with artificial turf and new tracks, plus build a second stadium.

The $94,000,000 stadium would be built at the Richland High School site, where the district already owns the land, according to the district's plans.

The new stadium would have 8,000 seats.

The district opened its first stadium in 2019. The 12,000-seat location cost close to $50 million.

Proposition D - $125,000,000

Rendering (Source: Prosper ISD)

Prop D calls for the construction of a massive Performing Arts Center.

The district says it would provide a space for students to perform in dance, theater, music and the visual arts.

Prosper ISD says 100% of elementary school students and 82% of secondary students participate in the Fine Arts.