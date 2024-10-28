North Texas sees increase in early voting during first week compared to 2020

The Brief More than 5 million Texans voted during the first week of early voting. 28 percent of registered voters across Dallas, Denton, Tarrant and Collin counties voted during the first week of early voting. Early voting runs through Friday.



The first week of early voting saw nearly 1.2 million votes cast across Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties.

That's a 16.17 percent increase compared to 2020. The area saw a 9.48 percent increase in registered voters between 2020 and 2024.

Dallas County also saw an increase in voters during the first week of early voting this year, but not as dramatic an increase compared to the other counties.

Voters in Dallas County turned out to the tune of 353,530 over the past seven days. That's a 1.92 percent increase in votes cast compared to the first week in 2020. At the same time, Dallas County saw a nearly five percent increase in registered voters, adding more than 68,000 voters in the past four years.

Denton County saw 28.46 percent more votes cast in the first week of early voting in 2024 compared to 2020. First week early voters climbed to 239,400 compared to the 186,368 voters who set out to cast a ballot in 2020. Denton County's registered voter numbers climbed 17.07 percent to 661,565 registered voters compared to 565,089 in 2020.

Early voting boomed during the first week in Tarrant County, where 340,974 ballots were cast. Tarrant County votes cast jumped 27.31 percent compared to 2020.

Tarrant County has added nearly 100,000 registered voters over the past four years, a 7.99 percent increase since 2020.

Collin County's increase in early voting turnout did not outpace its increase in voter registration. Still, 34.35 percent of voters in the county, or 257,177 voters, showed up during the first week of early voting to cast a ballot. That number is a 14.69 percent increase over 2020. The county added 100,082 voters between 2020 and 2024, an increase of 15.43 percent.

Early voting in Texas runs through Friday.

In most North Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

That's more than one million more voters compared to the first seven days of early voting in 2020, an increase of 24.62 percent.

In 2020, 8.7 million Texans voted during the early voting period. The number represented more than half of all registered voters in the state.

Early voting hours

Dallas County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 - Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tarrant County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Collin County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Friday, Oct. 25 - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Denton County

Monday, Oct. 21 to Saturday, Oct. 26 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27 - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 28 to Friday, Nov. 1 - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.