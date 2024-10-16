Where to vote: Early voting locations in Denton County

article

Here is a list of the Denton County early voting locations for the November 5, 2024, general election. Early voting is from October 21st through November 1st.

From Monday, October 21st through Saturday, October 26th, early voting times are from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, October 27th, the polling locations will be open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Then, from October 28th through November 1st, the polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Argyle Town Hall 308 Denton St. E. Community Room Argyle 76226

Aubrey ISD Administration Building 415 Tisdell Ln. Professional Development/Board Room Aubrey 76227

Celina Fire Station #3 4400 FM 1385 Community Room Aubrey 76227

Bartonville Town Hall 1941 E. Jeter Rd. Town Council Chambers Bartonville 76226

Carrollton Public Library 4220 N. Josey Ln. Meeting Room Carrollton 75010

Rosemeade Recreation Center 1330 E. Rosemeade Pkwy. Lobby Carrollton 75007

Briarwood Retreat Center 670 Copper Canyon Rd. Chapel Copper Canyon 76226

Corinth City Hall 3300 Corinth Pkwy. Council Workshop Room/Council Chambers Corinth 76208

Steven E. Copeland Government Center 1400 FM 424 Community Room Cross Roads 76227

Timberglen Recreation Center 3810 Timberglen Rd. Large Room Dallas 75287

Denton Civic Center 321 E. McKinney St. Community Room Denton 76201

Denton County Elections Administration 701 Kimberly Dr. A111 Denton 76208

North Branch Library 3020 N. Locust St. Meeting Room 104 Denton 76209

North Lakes Recreation Center 2001 W. Windsor Dr. Multipurpose Room A Denton 76207

Robson Ranch Clubhouse 9428 Ed Robson Cir. Bandera/Medina Room Denton 76207

South Branch Library 3228 Teasley Ln. Program Room Denton 76210

Texas Woman's University - Hubbard Hall 303 Administration Dr. Room 1200 Denton 76201

University of North Texas - Gateway Center 801 North Texas Blvd. Room 52 Denton 76201

Denton County Southwest Courthouse 6200 Canyon Falls Dr. Community Room Flower Mound 76226

Flower Mound Community Activity Center 1200 Gerault Rd. Chill Zone Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Fire Station 2 4401 Shiloh Rd. Community Room Flower Mound 75022

Flower Mound Municipal Court 4150 Kirkpatrick Ln. Training Room Flower Mound 75028

Flower Mound Public Library 3030 Broadmoor Ln. Program Room Flower Mound 75022

Flower Mound Senior Center 2701 W. Windsor Dr. Ballroom C Flower Mound 75028

If you have questions about your ballot, voting locations, or anything else, ask your county election office.

If you have more questions about the voting process, you can find more information here.