Marian Brown, Lupe Valdez head to runoff in Dallas County sheriff's race

Dallas County sheriff Marian Brown and her predecessor Lupe Valdez are headed to a runoff.

Brown, the county’s first-ever African American sheriff, received just over 40% of the vote, while Valdez, the county’s first female sheriff and first Hispanic sheriff, got 30% of the vote.

Marian Brown (left) and Lupe Valdez (right)

With neither candidate reaching the 50% threshold, the race will end with a head-to-head contest in May.

Valdez served out four terms as Dallas County sheriff before she resigned in 2017 to challenge Greg Abbott for Texas governor, which she ultimately lost.

In 2017, when Valdez announced she was resigning to run for governor office, Dallas County commissioners appointed Brown as interim sheriff.

At the time, Brown was endorsed by Valdez to be her successor.

Brown was re-elected in 2018 and in 2020. She is one of only three female African American sheriffs in the country.

Since no Republicans are running for Dallas County sheriff, the winner of the runoff will take the seat.

Runoff elections will be held on Tuesday, May 28.