LIVE UPDATES: Texas Primary 2024

It is primary election day in Texas and there are many contests that could shape the future of our state.

The election includes races for president, Congress, both houses of the Texas Legislature, statewide judges and many local races.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

This page will be updated throughout the day on Tuesday.

Live Updates

10:17 a.m.

Texas isn't the only state with its primary election today.

9:04 a.m.

DART is providing voters in the Dallas area free rides to the polls on Tuesday.

Voters just need to show a valid voter registration card to catch a ride.

GoLink riders can use the promo code VOTE35 for a complimentary day pass in the DART GoPass app.

DART is also providing a round-trip shuttle to the Dallas County Elections warehouse site while polls are open.

Trinity Metro and the Denton County Transportation Authority will also offer free rides to the polls in their service areas today.

8:48 a.m.

STINNETT, TEXAS - MARCH 03: An aerial view shows charred landscape in the aftermath of the Smokehouse Creek fire on March 03, 2024 in Stinnett, Texas. The fire has burned more than a million acres in the Texas Panhandle, killing at least two people a Expand

Residents in the Texas Panhandle will head to the polls today, despite wildfires continuing to burn in the area.

The Texas Secretary of States office worked with counties across the panhandle that are affected by the fires.

Election officials say polling locations have fireproof ballot storage.

7:00 a.m.

The polls are now open across the state for voters to choose which candidates will be on the ballots for the general election in November.

Many Republican voters will see contested Texas House races for the legislature on their ballots.

Gov. Greg Abbott is supporting many incumbents who voted for his school voucher plan and opposing some who voted against it.

Attorney General Ken Paxton is trying to purge House members who voted to impeach him.

Democrats will either choose a candidate to run against U.S. Senator Ted Cruz or narrow the race to a runoff that would be held in May.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to win big in their respective parties.

More than a third of the delegates in the presidential race are up for grabs.

6:00 a.m.

Even though election day voting has not begun, nearly 2 million Texans have already placed their ballots in this year's races.

1.8 million Texans voted early between Feb. 20 and March 1.

Most of those voters were Republicans.

1,223,576 million votes were cast in the Republican primary, compared to 597,177 in the Democratic primary, according to unofficial totals from the Secretary of State.

Experts say the disparity is because there are more competitive contests on the Republican side, with the party split over school vouchers and Paxton's impeachment.

