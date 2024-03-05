Texas Rep. Jeff Leach withstands challenge from Paxton-backed Daren Meis for Texas House seat

Though the race has not been officially called, State Rep. Jeff Leach has claimed victory in the Texas House District 67 race, seemingly withstood a challenge from businessman Daren Meis.

The Republican incumbent from Plano has received more than 65% of the vote with more than 80 percent of the vote counted.

The Collin County primary race was one of the many proxy battles between Gov. Greg Abbott, who backed Leach, and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who supported Meis.

Leach was targeted by Paxton as part of his ‘revenge tour’ after his failed impeachment trial. He was one of the impeachment managers best known for his emotional speech in favor of removing his former mentor from the AG’s office.

Paxton backed the opponents of Republicans who voted to impeach him. In this case, it was Meis.

Gov. Abbott endorsed Leach in January, calling him a "strong, conservative leader with a proven track record of securing the border, protecting taxpayers, and expanding education freedom for all Texas families.

Featured article

Leach also had endorsements from the Dallas Morning News, writing "Texas needs people of character in office, whatever their politics might be. Leach has been tested like few others in elected office today and has shown that he is an honest man."

Leach, a prominent lawyer, is known for authoring and passing Proposition 4 in 2019, which banned state income taxes on Texans. He also serves on several House committees.

Leach has been recognized by the State Bar of Texas as "Friend of the Judiciary" and "2019 Legislator of the Year" by the Texas Civil Justice League.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS HERE

Meis is a businessman and former pilot. He served on the Allen City Council from 2021 and 2023, giving up his seat to run for House District 67.

Leach has held on to his seat since 2013 for six terms. In November, he hopes to be elected for a seventh.