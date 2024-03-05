Brandon Gill, son-in-law of conservative filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, wins U.S. House District 26 primary

Brandon Gill, the son-in-law of a conservative filmmaker will be the Republican candidate on the ballot to replace longtime Congressman Michael Burgess.

Gill received the majority of the Republican primary votes for the U.S. House District 26.

He was followed by former Denton County judge Scott Armey with around 15% of the vote, which was not enough to force a run-off.

Gill, a 29-year-old political newcomer, is best known for helping his father-in-law Dinesh D’Souza market the election conspiracy documentary "2000 Mules," according to the Texas Tribune.

Brandon Gill and former president Donald Trump

He was also backed by former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz.

A total of 11 GOP candidates were vying for the chance to replace Burgess, including Huffman, former congressional chief of staff Luisa Del Rosal, and Southlake mayor John Huffman.

Burgess has held his seat in Denton County since 2003 but chose not to run for re-election.

Gill will face Democratic challenger Ernest Lineberger in November.