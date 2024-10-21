Expand / Collapse search

Carroll Middle School teacher arrested for alleged sex with former student

By
Updated  October 21, 2024 4:10pm CDT
Keller
FOX 4
article

Angela Barnes (Keller PD)

KELLER, Texas - A teacher at Carroll Middle School is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a former student.

Keller police arrested 45-year-old Angela Barnes on Monday.

They began investigating her in late September after receiving a tip that she was involved with an underage boy who was one of her former students at Carroll Middle School.

Detectives found evidence that Barnes had engaged in a sexual relationship with the teen between June and July of 2024, police said.

Featured

Collin County sex assault suspect may have more victims, police say
article

Collin County sex assault suspect may have more victims, police say

Plano police arrested a man they believe may be preying on women in the sex trade industry.

She’s now charged with the sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Police said they don’t believe there are any additional victims.

However, anyone with information is asked to contact the Keller Police Department.