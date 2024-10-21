Carroll Middle School teacher arrested for alleged sex with former student

article

Police say 45-year-old Carroll Middle School teacher Angela Barnes had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an underage former student from June to July. She was arrested on Monday for the sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and a student. FOX 4 News is still waiting on a statement from Carroll ISD.



A teacher at Carroll Middle School is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a former student.

Keller police arrested 45-year-old Angela Barnes on Monday.

They began investigating her in late September after receiving a tip that she was involved with an underage boy who was one of her former students at Carroll Middle School.

Detectives found evidence that Barnes had engaged in a sexual relationship with the teen between June and July of 2024, police said.

She’s now charged with the sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.

Police said they don’t believe there are any additional victims.

However, anyone with information is asked to contact the Keller Police Department.