Carroll Middle School teacher arrested for alleged sex with former student
KELLER, Texas - A teacher at Carroll Middle School is facing charges for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a former student.
Keller police arrested 45-year-old Angela Barnes on Monday.
They began investigating her in late September after receiving a tip that she was involved with an underage boy who was one of her former students at Carroll Middle School.
Detectives found evidence that Barnes had engaged in a sexual relationship with the teen between June and July of 2024, police said.
She’s now charged with the sexual assault of a child and an improper relationship between an educator and a student.
Police said they don’t believe there are any additional victims.
However, anyone with information is asked to contact the Keller Police Department.