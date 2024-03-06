Mitch Little, Ken Paxton's impeachment lawyer, wins Texas House District 65 primary

Mitch Little, a lawyer who defended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton during last year's impeachment trial, won the Republican primary for State House District 65.

Little, with Paxton's backing, defeated State Rep. Kronda Thimesch, who had the backing of Governor Greg Abbott, by about 300 votes.

The primary race was one of several proxy battles between the attorney general and governor across the state.

Thimesch was one of 60 House Republicans who voted to impeach Paxton and supports school vouchers.

Little, who previously worked for Thimesch's campaign as treasurer, resigned shortly before Paxton's trial.

On his campaign website, Little's team says the trial, "gave Mitch an up-close and tragic view of how state power can be weaponized to silence conservatives."

On March 3rd, Trump ally Steve Bannon campaigned for Little in Bartonville.

The battle for the seat in Denton was a high-dollar race, with both candidates running several television ads.

If Little wins in November, it will be his first elected position.

He's not the only Paxton impeachment lawyer to turn to politics. Tony Buzbee ran for a Houston City Council position and lost in a runoff in December.

Assuming there is no recount, Little will face off against Democrat Detrick Deburr, who ran unopposed, in the general election on November 8.