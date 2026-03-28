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Paxton picks up CPAC’s endorsement in Texas Senate runoff on final day of convention

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Published  March 28, 2026 7:04pm CDT
2026 Elections
FOX Local
CPAC endorses Ken Paxton in U.S. Senate race

CPAC endorses Ken Paxton in U.S. Senate race

A poll of CPAC attendees showed overwhelming support for Attorney General Ken Paxton over incumbent John Cornyn in Texas' U.S. Senate race. CPAC endorsed Paxton shortly after and addressed the crowd.

The Brief

    • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton picked up the endorsement of the Conservative Political Action Conference for Senate on Saturday.
    • The group held its convention in Grapevine, Texas, this year.
    • Incumbent Republican Sen. John Cornyn, Paxton’s opponent, skipped the conference this year.

GRAPEVINE, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has gotten the nod from the Conservative Political Action Conference in his bid to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.

During the convention’s final day in Grapevine, Texas, on Saturday, CPAC Chairman Matt Schlapp shook Paxton’s hand center-stage as he announced the group’s official endorsement.

What they're saying:

Paxton thanked the gathering and encouraged them to vote in the May 26 runoff. He also used the opportunity to go after his opponent who opted not to attend the convention this year.

"I think it’s indicative of the problem with John Cornyn that he wouldn’t come to what I think is the largest grassroots event in the last year in Texas, and he wouldn’t even show up," Paxton said.

He also called out the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act, which would, among other things, require proof of citizenship in order to register to vote. Cornyn has recently endorsed the measure.

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Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) spoke in favor of passing the SAVE America Act, federally mandating voter ID at the polls, as he and state AG Ken Paxton continue to await an endorsement from the president in their upcoming runoff election. 

Dig deeper:

Paxton also brought up the partial government shutdown over funding for the Department of Homeland Security. While the Senate passed a measure to fund DHS early Friday morning, the House rejected it after senators left on a two-week recess.

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Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers will soon be getting paid.

"Let’s get rid of the guy that represents Washington, and let’s put somebody in that represents Texas," Paxton said.

What's next:

Early voting for the runoff between Cornyn and Paxton runs from May 18-22. The last day to register to vote is April 27.

The other side:

FOX Local contacted the Cornyn campaign for comment but has not yet heard back.

The Source: Information in this story came from Ken Paxton’s remarks at CPAC, the Texas Secretary of State’s website and previous FOX Local reporting.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsTexasElectionTexas PoliticsKen PaxtonU.S. SenateGrapevineNews