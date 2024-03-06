Gov. Abbott’s school voucher plan receives election day boost

The results of Tuesday night’s primaries will make it more likely that a school voucher plan will become law in Texas soon.

Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed several challengers to incumbent House Republicans who voted against his plan last year.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, holds a news conference. (Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Six of those incumbents lost to pro-voucher challengers. Four others were forced into runoffs.

Republicans in rural school districts helped Democrats defeat Abbott’s push for what he called school choice.

It is still not clear if there will be enough support for a voucher plan in the 2025 legislative session.