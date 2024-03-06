Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Abbott’s school voucher plan receives election day boost

By
Published 
Texas
FOX 4

Texas Republican split leads to shakeup in Austin

It was a tough day for several incumbent Republicans in the Texas Legislature, especially for those who voted against school vouchers or voted to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton. SMU political science professor Cal Jillson joined Good Day to talk about the outcome of Tuesday's primary election and how it may lead to an even more conservative legislature.

DALLAS - The results of Tuesday night’s primaries will make it more likely that a school voucher plan will become law in Texas soon.

Gov. Greg Abbott endorsed several challengers to incumbent House Republicans who voted against his plan last year.

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, holds a news conference. (Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Six of those incumbents lost to pro-voucher challengers. Four others were forced into runoffs.

Republicans in rural school districts helped Democrats defeat Abbott’s push for what he called school choice.

Related

Texas public schools prepare for no increase in funding as voucher stalemate continues
article

Texas public schools prepare for no increase in funding as voucher stalemate continues

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has said he would not sign a school funding bill if it did not have vouchers attached. Before students went home for the holidays, districts like Richardson ISD updated parents about the strong likelihood of budget cuts.

It is still not clear if there will be enough support for a voucher plan in the 2025 legislative session.