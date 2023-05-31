Sky Q: What is the cap?

It's time for Sky Q, where the FOX 4 Weather Team answers your questions about science behind our weather in North Texas and around the world.

Today, we are talking about something that you may have heard about during a weather forecast, but may not entirely know what it means.

Issac Rinartz asked "what is the cap and why do we always talk about it in North Texas?"

The Cap

The easiest way to explain the cap is to think of it like a lid in the atmosphere.

It is a layer of warm air several thousand feet above the surface that suppresses thunderstorm development.

"Any time there is a lid on the atmosphere that will not allow for stronger thunderstorms to form," said FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps.

As the day heats up, updrafts try to form. The parcels of air actually cool down as the climb.

If the air cools too much they are not able to break through the warm air of the cap.

If the temperature warms up enough, the updrafts can break through the cap. It can also happen if there are parts of the cap that are a bit weaker than others.

If the cap is broken strong storms can form.

Why is the cap so important in North Texas?

In North Texas, the cap is more important than in other parts of the country.

"Any time winds are out of the south and west, and we are dealing with the potential for thunderstorms, that helps to transport warm and dry air from West Texas and higher elevations in Mexico," said Capps.

That warm air actually helps fuel the cap, keeping it stronger than in other areas.