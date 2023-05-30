Sky Q: What is a dew point?

It's time for Sky Q, where the FOX 4 Weather Team answers your questions about science behind our weather in North Texas and around the world.

Today we are answering a question that meteorologists get asked all the time.

Kim Williams asked: Can you give an explanation of what the dew point is?

"The dew point is essentially a measure of how much moisture is the atmosphere," said FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps.

The dew point is something that comes up a lot in North Texas, especially in the summer.

"The higher the dew point, the higher the humidity is in the atmosphere," Capps said.

What Dew Point Is Considered Humid?

Generally, when the dew point is around 50 to 60 degrees it is considered comfortable.

"When the dew point creeps above 70 degrees, you are definitely adding that moisture, and you are starting to feel a little more humid." said Capps.

Do you have a Sky Q for the FOX 4 Weather Team? Send us a message on Facebook, Twitter or email, and you could see the answer on air or online.