Smoky North Texas skies due to West Texas wildfires

article

No, you weren’t imagining seeing or smelling smoke in North Texas on Thursday.

Social media lit up with people wondering why there was a haze across parts of the region and the faint smell of smoke in the air.

There was not any major fires or incidents across the region.

Instead, the National Weather Service said a combination of factors led to the smoke and smell.

Wildfires have been burning for several days in parts of West Texas and the panhandle. A cold front that moved into North Texas on Thursday afternoon moved through that region and brought some of the haze and smell from there to this area.

MORE: Weather coverage