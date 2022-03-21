Severe storms with hail and tornadoes possible on Monday in Dallas-Fort Worth

Showers and storms this morning could become severe in parts of North Texas tonight.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, today’s a day when people will want to be weather aware.

The National Weather Service’s storm prediction center has expanded the to "Enhanced" for most of the area. That means hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are possible.

The first chance for severe weather comes between 1 and 5 p.m. ahead of a very strong dry line with intense winds and some very cold temperatures at higher altitudes.

The main risks are for large hail and high winds but there is also a tornado risk especially in the areas south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Then between 5 and 10 p.m., a cold front sweeps through with a renewed chance for showers and severe storms.

Temperatures Tuesday morning won’t be really cold, but the strong northwest winds and mostly cloudy skies will ensure that it doesn’t get above the 50s. That’s well below our average high near 70.

Over the next few days, we’ll see daytime highs in the 60s and nighttime lows closer to 40 degrees, even some mid to upper 30s in normally colder locations.

But by the end of the week and the weekend, we will warm back up.

