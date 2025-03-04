The Brief Strong winds have brought dust from West Texas to DFW. On Tuesday afternoon, the skies in North Texas had an orange tint.



After this morning's severe storms, many North Texans are seeing another strange sight in the sky.

Why is the sky orange?

Image 1 of 4 ▼

What we know:

Dust from West Texas has made its way to Dallas Fort-Worth.

Cameras from our North Dallas tower camera show the orange dust over the city.

The strong winds we are experiencing in North Texas carried the dust particles to our area.

Dallas weather: How strong were Tuesday's winds?

A haboob in West Texas kicked up the dust earlier this week.

You can look at tower cameras in our area below.

Downtown Dallas - Bank of America Plaza North

Loading Player...

Downtown Dallas - Bank of America Plaza South

Loading Player...

North Dallas – Pinnacle Tower

Loading Player...

Downtown Fort Worth – Burnett Plaza

Loading Player...

DFW International Airport

Loading Player...

What is a haboob?

Haboob is another name for a dust storm.

According to NOAA , it gets its name from the Arabic word "haab," which means wind or blow.



Intense downdrafts from nearby thunderstorms cause haboobs. Heavy rains or a collapsing thunderstorm can bring an enormous rush of cold air racing toward the ground. As the air hits the ground, it rushes outward -- think of what happens when you drop a water balloon, and it explodes on the ground sending water rushing out in all directions, only in this case, it's air rushing outward.



The front edge of the air rush — known as an outflow boundary — will scoop up a lot of the dust and dirt on the barren landscape and carry it along, creating what amounts to a dust front.