MLB Opening Day 2024: Texas Rangers weather forecast

The Texas Rangers take on the Chicago Cubs on Thursday as the defending champions start a new season.

The weather is cooperating to make today's game a great one.

Temperatures will be around 72 degrees for people tailgating leading up to first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

For the beginning of the game, temperatures will be at 69 degrees.

Will the roof be open?

The Rangers have been hesitant to open the roof for regular season games, but tonight's weather is just about perfect.

"We gotta open the roof," said FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps.

Texas played just 11 regular season games with the roof open and went 7-4 in 2023.

Not surprisingly, most of those games were played early in the season, with the final regular season game with the roof opened on May 21.

The open roof could be good for offenses.

Teams averaged a combined 13.7 runs per game with the Globe Life Field roof open and 10.2 runs with it closed in the 2023 regular season, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Globe Life Field's roof was controversially opened for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, leading to complaints from then manager Dusty Baker.

The Astros beat the Rangers 10-3.

MLB decided to close the roof for the rest of the Rangers playoff games.