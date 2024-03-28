Rangers Opening Day: World Series champs kick off a new season

The defending World Series champion Texas Rangers are back for another season. The players and fans are hoping it will be just as exciting as it was last year.

The Texas Rangers franchise goes back 53 years. But the team has never embarked on a season like this – one where they are defending a World Series title.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: A general view of the stadium prior to Game One of the World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Rangers are feeling confident. But they fully understand the challenge that lies ahead.

The team held one final practice on Wednesday before Thursday night’s season opener at Globe Life Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Wednesday was also when the last roster moves were made to get the team down to the 26-player limit.

General Manager Chris Young said it’s never easy to have to tell some talented players they didn’t make the "big" club.

"And it was the most competition I've ever seen in a spring training internally. We had so many guys who pitched great, who performed great, and a lot of hard conversations this week," he said. "But I’ll tell you this. I believe in this group as much as I believed in the group last year. And I’m super excited to get started here for our fans. It’s going to be a great weekend to celebrate what we accomplished last year."

"It’s going to be just a special time not only for us, I think for the fans, front office, everybody. It’s just going to be an exciting series," added Manager Bruce Bochy.

The Rangers are starting the season with three home games against the Cubs before heading out for their first road trip.

Thursday night's game is a sellout.

The first pitch is set for 6:39 p.m. Prior to that, the team will be presented with the Commissioner’s Trophy for winning the 2023 World Series. Then a World Series banner will drop.

Rangers legend and Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez will catch the ceremonial first pitch, which will be thrown by a longtime Rangers fan who’s been there for all the team’s ups and downs over the last half-century.

The team’s coveted, bejeweled championship rings will also be bestowed on the defending champs before Saturday’s game at Globe Life Field.