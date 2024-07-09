Hurricane Beryl: 8 killed, more than 2 million without power

The cleanup from Hurricane Beryl is underway after the Category 1 storm made landfall on Monday morning.

Beryl has weakened and is now a low pressure system. It is expected to move from Arkansas through Michigan throughout the week.

Areas from Arkansas to Illinois could see flash flooding Tuesday into Wednesday.

Beryl Damage in Texas

8 people were killed in the storm, including seven in the greater Houston area and one in Louisiana.

Wind gusts of up to 94 miles per hour brought storm surge, knocked over trees and ripped roofs off of homes.

As the storm moved inland, it led to tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

In the Houston area, three people were killed by falling trees, two drowned and one died in a house fire.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire also confirmed a 54-year-old employee of the Houston Police Department drowned while driving into work.

In Louisiana, a 31-year-old woman was killed when a tree fell on her mobile home.

Hurricane Beryl Power Outages

The big effort on Tuesday is to restore power and water to residents.

At 7 a.m., there are still more than 2 million customers without power throughout Texas.

Nearly all of the outages are in southeast Texas where CenterPoint Energy is reporting 1.8 million without power.

CenterPoint says power will be restored to a million of them by the end of tomorrow.

Officials say it will take days to restore power for everyone.

Acting governor Dan Patrick says the state is sending about 12,000 lineman to the affected areas.

"Be very careful. power lines are down and we are sending crews and addressing it. there is still more flooding. Do not take this storm as it's passed you now," said Patrick.

Where Did Beryl Make Landfall?

Beryl made landfall at 3:50 a.m. Monday as a Category 1 hurricane near Matagorda, Texas, about 100 miles southwest of Houston, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

The storm made landfall twice before reaching Texas.

The storm hit the Windward Islands as a Category 4 hurricane on June 29.

It barely avoided Jamaica and the Cayman Islands before making landfall as a Category 2 hurricane on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula.

At least 11 people were killed on the way across the Caribbean.

The storm became a tropical storm before re-intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico and becoming a hurricane hours before making landfall in Texas.