How strong is a Category 1 hurricane?

Published  July 7, 2024 10:16am CDT
Severe Weather
Tropical Storm Beryl: Updated timing, track, NTX impact

Tropical Storm Beryl is strengthening in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to reach Category 1 status before making landfall Sunday night to Monday morning. FOX 4 meteorologist Kylie Capps takes a look at the latest track.

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Texas.

The Category 1 rating comes from the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which ranks a hurricane based on its sustained wind speed.

A hurricane is considered Category 1 if it has sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour.

Hurricanes are not considered to be "major hurricanes" until they reach Category 3, but Category 1 and 2 hurricanes are still very serious and have led to devastation in the past.

The National Weather Service says the winds from a Category 1 hurricane could damage roofs and cause branches of trees to snap and cause some shallow-rooted trees to fall. 

Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale

  • Category 1: 74-95 mph
  • Category 2: 96-110 mph
  • Category 3: 111-129 mph
  • Category 4: 130-156 mph
  • Category 5: 157 mph or higher

