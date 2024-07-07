How strong is a Category 1 hurricane?
Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Texas.
The Category 1 rating comes from the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which ranks a hurricane based on its sustained wind speed.
A hurricane is considered Category 1 if it has sustained winds between 74 and 95 miles per hour.
Hurricanes are not considered to be "major hurricanes" until they reach Category 3, but Category 1 and 2 hurricanes are still very serious and have led to devastation in the past.
The National Weather Service says the winds from a Category 1 hurricane could damage roofs and cause branches of trees to snap and cause some shallow-rooted trees to fall.
Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale
- Category 1: 74-95 mph
- Category 2: 96-110 mph
- Category 3: 111-129 mph
- Category 4: 130-156 mph
- Category 5: 157 mph or higher