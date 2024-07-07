Dan Patrick is the acting governor of Texas. Here's why

With Tropical Storm Beryl moving towards the Texas coast, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has taken on the duties of acting governor.

Patrick added 81 new Texas counties, including Dallas County, to a Hurricane Beryl disaster declaration on Saturday.

With the Lieutenant Governor taking on a bigger role, many people online have been wanting to know what is happening with Governor Greg Abbott.

The governor is fine, he is just overseas.

Abbott is leading a week-long trip to Asia to meet with business and government leaders in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan.

"I look forward to meeting with business and government leaders in Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan to strengthen our economic and cultural partnerships as we work together to forge the future of innovation," said Governor Abbott in a statement about the trip.

The governor's trip began on July 5 and will continue until July 13.

With Gov. Abbott overseas and Beryl expected to make landfall in Texas on Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has taken on the duties of acting governor.

Patrick is expected to hold another briefing on Beryl and the possible impacts on Sunday afternoon.