Live Tropical Storm Beryl Updates: Latest path, Dallas-Fort Worth impact

Beryl made landfall at 3:50 on Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane near Matagorda, Texas, about 100 miles southwest of Houston, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

At 10 a.m., the storm was dropped to a Tropical Storm, but is still lashing the Gulf Coast.

The storm is bringing high winds and heavy rains to the Texas Gulf Coast. More than 1.5 million customers are without power in the Houston area, according to CenterPoint Energy.

Beryl is being blamed for at least two deaths in Texas. A 53-year-old man was killed when a tree fell onto a house in Humble, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says the man was sitting in the house with his family when an oak tree fell on the roof and hit the rafters, causing the structure to fall on the man.

His wife and children were not harmed.

A 74-year-old grandmother in Houston was also killed.

Officials say a tree fell through the roof of the woman's home.

Rain from Beryl has already reached parts of North Texas with more expected later today.

It is the third time for Beryl to make landfall, along with Grenada and Mexico last week.

Beryl's Projected Path

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Still, the storm is bringing life-threatening storm surges and strong winds in the area.

Wind gusts have been as high as 94 mph.

Southeast Texas and the Houston area are bracing for a very windy and rainy Monday morning into Monday afternoon. Winds of 50 mph or higher, heavy rain, coastal flooding, and power outages are expected.

Numerous Hurricane Warnings, Storm Surge Warnings and Tropical Storm Warnings were posted ahead of the storm’s arrival and are still in effect for the Texas Gulf Coast. A threat of tornadoes also prompted a Tornado Watch for the region.

Storm surge is forecast to reach 3-7 feet in some spots near Beryl, and water was already pushing into the Texas coast and bays along Beryl's approach. Measurements have reached 3.2 feet in Sargent and 2.6 feet in Matagorda Bay as of 2:30 a.m. CT. Some of those gauges have since ceased reporting, possibly due to power outages.

More than 1.5 million customers have been impacted by power outages, according to CenterPoint Energy.

Now that the storm is inland, it will continue to weaken as it moves across land.

Beryl weakened to a tropical storm at 10 a.m.

It will track toward Conroe this afternoon and then up toward Shreveport and East Texas.

The storm's projected path moved east as it got closer to making landfall.

The storm's track now takes the center of the storm to the east of Dallas-Fort Worth.

Will Tropical Storm Beryl Hit Dallas?

While the Dallas-Fort Worth area is not in the direct path of Beryl we will feel its impact.

On Monday morning, some of the outer bands of Beryl brought moderate to heavy rain to Dallas County.

The farther east you live, the higher chance you have of seeing heavy rain.

There are going to be scattered showers in the morning, before we see heavier rain later in the day.

The heaviest rain in North Texas should come between 3 and 8 p.m.

A flash flood watch is in effect for our eastern counties.

Basically, rain chances east of Dallas are near 90 to 100 percent with much lower coverage from Fort Worth to the west.

A shift in the path could lead to a big change in how much rain you see.

Temperatures will top out in the low 80s in DFW on Monday.

We expect to see winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour. Some areas to the east could see winds up to 40 miles per hour.

