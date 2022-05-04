Large hail, tornadoes possible in North Texas Wednesday

Parts of North Texas could see severe storms with possible hail and tornadoes Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

According to the FOX 4 Weather team, a strong disturbance will move into areas especially west of Fort Worth by the early afternoon. That will increase the possibility for supercell thunderstorms between the hours of 2 and 8 p.m.

Any storms that form will be capable of producing large hail and tornadoes.

Those storms should exit in the evening and there will be a lull in the activity overnight. But a cold front will move down from the northwest overnight into Thursday morning with another round of storms.

The squall line will be capable of high winds and some hail. The highest coverage will be Thursday morning for the areas north and west of Dallas-Fort Worth and then into the afternoon for the areas south and east of the metroplex.

As the storms get farther east, the risk for nastier storms grows into the afternoon where a tornado is also possible in East Texas near Tyler and Palestine.

By Friday, things will dry out. The temperatures will start out pleasant but will warm up as south winds return in the afternoon.

Mother’s Day weekend will be hot with near-record highs in the 90s.

