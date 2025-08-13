Dallas weather: Storms bring flooding threat to North Texas

article

The Brief Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast for parts of North Texas, with a focus on potential flooding in the morning. The storm system could reach Dallas and Tarrant counties later in the morning on Wednesday. The rain is expected to be most widespread on Wednesday, with the rest of the week seeing isolated showers and temperatures in the mid-to-high 90s.



With heavy rain and thunderstorms expected in parts of North Texas, parents should make sure their children have umbrellas for the first day of school!

Wednesday Forecast: First Day of School

Scattered storms will move through the region Wednesday, bringing the possibility of heavy rain and flooding, particularly in the morning. The heaviest rainfall is south of I-20 and is moving over the same areas, raising flood concerns. These concerns are increasing in Johnson, Ellis, and Hood counties, where one to two inches of rain have already been reported.

While thunderstorms have moved through Paris and Clarksville, the chances for more showers are decreasing in those areas. The storms could reach parts of Tarrant and Dallas counties Wednesday morning.

7-Day Forecast

Rain chances are highest on Wednesday. For the rest of the week, the forecast calls for only isolated showers. Temperatures will be in the mid-to-high 90s, with no triple-digit heat expected.