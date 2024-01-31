It may be January, but it sure feels like spring outside.

Temperatures climbed into the 70s for the third straight day on Wednesday.

It's a pretty large departure from January 31 last year, when there was snow on the ground.

The perfect weather won't stick around forever.

A massive storm system is currently off the western coast of the U.S.

There will be heavy flooding rain in some parts of California and snow up in the mountains.

READ MORE: California storms: Timeline of heavy rain, possible flooding concerns for SoCal this week

That system is going to bring rain to North Texas later this week.

Our high pressure system will rapidly break down over the next couple of days.

A low pressure system will move in Friday into Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday evening into Saturday morning.

There is a small chance of some severe weather, with small hail and gusty winds being the greatest concern. The eastern part of the Metroplex will have a flood risk. Most will be gone by Saturday afternoon.

Rain could come back into the forecast Sunday night.

7-Day Forecast

A cool down will come behind the rain.

Temperatures will fall back into the low 60s early this week.