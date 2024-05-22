It will be a stormy Wednesday in North Texas.

Most of the area has an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center. That's a three on the five-point scale.

The main risks are large hail, high winds and flooding.

A flood watch is in effect until 1 a.m. Friday.

Wednesday Forecast: Afternoon to evening storms

The first thing you'll notice today is the humidity.

It is a muggy, humid start to the day with dew points in the low 70s!

Storms developing to the north in Oklahoma and a strong disturbance from the west will make their way to our area on Wednesday.

The closer we get to noon, the likelihood of storms increases in North Texas.

The storms will expand into the afternoon, but will diminish into the evening and overnight.

The biggest risk is the hail which could be up to golf ball or even egg-sized.

There will be supercells in the mix, which means we cannot rule out a tornado, though the chances are very low.

There are some people who may not see any rain!

We expect coverage over about two-thirds of North Texas.

Some of the rain that does fall could be very heavy, with a rainfall rate of 3 to 4 inches per hour. That's why we have the flood risk.

Stay weather aware today and be sure to be watching the radar on the WAPP.

Thursday Forecast: Storms ramp back up

Things may be quiet for a bit, but storms will ramp up again in the afternoon hours on Thursday.

The front will stall over us and begin to lift north, triggering more storms in the afternoon.

The risk is for hail and wind again.

We don't expect for things to be as rough Thursday as it will be Wednesday, but it is still a risk.

The storm threat doesn't drop to zero after that.

Friday and Saturday you can expect low coverage for storms, but the ones that do develop come with a severe risk.

The best chances are south of DFW on Friday , but in the I-35 corridor on Saturday.

Things should be dry, but hot on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Sunday.

A weak cold front will bring some drier air, dropping temperatures into the low 90s.