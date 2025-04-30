Dallas Weather: Tornado, hail, flooding threats arrive in North Texas

article

The Brief Storms are expected to hit North Texas on Wednesday, bringing threats of hail, flooding, and possible tornadoes. Threats are expected to hit north and west of DFW in the late morning, the Metroplex around noon, and southeastern parts will see storms later in the evening. Friday has chances of rain in the forecast, but the weekend is looking to be dry.



Storms are headed for North Texas on Wednesday, bringing the potential for damaging wind, large hail, tornadoes and flash flooding.

Wednesday Forecast

What we know:

Multiple rounds of storms are expected throughout the day. Areas north and west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area will likely see storms late Wednesday morning. Storms are expected to reach the heart of the Metroplex around noon, then move into southeastern areas later in the evening.

These storms could bring damaging winds, large hail, flooding and tornadoes.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s before falling into the 60s after the storms move through, so expect cooler conditions later in the day.

Residents are urged to stay weather-aware as the storms approach.

Weather Radar

Thursday Forecast

Storms should exit the Metroplex by midnight, clearing the way for a sunny and mild Thursday.

Highs will get back into the 80s, with sunshine and lighter winds. However, scattered storms will remain possible in areas southeast of DFW, including Palestine and Fairfield.

7-Day Forecast

What's next:

Moisture returns Friday, bringing the potential for showers and storms. A few could be strong, with a risk of small hail. Highs will be in the 70s.

Saturday looks mostly dry, though a slight chance of showers remains early. Clouds will clear through the day, making for a pleasant afternoon in the 70s.

Sunday will also be nice, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 70s.