There is no way to put it lightly: It is going to rain on Thanksgiving.

Waking up on Wednesday morning you probably saw the rain on the roads and sidewalks.

The chance of rain will ease up until Wednesday night.

Rain Timeline for Wednesday

Then on Thursday, we get the heavy stuff.

The worst of the rain will be in the morning.

Expect to see some rain and rumbles of thunder through about noon.

There will be fewer showers in the afternoon, but the eastern part of North Texas will stay wet.

Some parts of the east could potentially see some flooding rain.

The rain is expected to move out later in the day.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s all day on Thursday.

7-Day Forecast

On Friday, the rain returns.

The heaviest rain on Friday will be to the west of the Metroplex.

If you are heading to east Texas you could potentially see some severe storms.

There will be cold rain on Saturday, especially to the north before things start to clear out.

Sunday and Monday things will be dry before a chance of rain returns on Tuesday.