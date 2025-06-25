Dallas weather: Storms bring brief cool-down before classic Texas summer heat

article

The Brief North Texas can expect scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday, bringing extra clouds and a brief dip in temperatures to the low 90s. Despite the brief cool-down, high humidity will persist, keeping the heat index above 100 degrees today. Temperatures will then climb into the high 90s, with a heat index consistently near or above 100, as the region settles into classic Texas summer heat through the weekend.



North Texas can expect a brief mix of weather Wednesday before the usual summer heat returns to the Metroplex, bringing slightly lower temperatures and scattered storm chances.

Wednesday Forecast

North Texas will experience a weak disturbance Wednesday and partly on Thursday, bringing extra clouds, slightly cooler temperatures, and a few showers. Stray showers are possible Wednesday morning in southern parts of North Texas, but heavier clouds and the majority of spotty storms are not expected to enter Dallas-Fort Worth until Wednesday afternoon.

The highest coverage of these storms will be east and south of Dallas-Fort Worth, but isolated storms are possible anywhere in the Metroplex today. These could bring some gusty winds, but temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday will see a similar rain situation as Wednesday, with a weak disturbance and isolated showers. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be among the last "normal" days in the low 90s before the heat intensifies.

7-Day Forecast

High temperatures will gradually increase through the rest of the week, though highs are expected to remain below 100 degrees, generally in the high 90s. The air will be humid, and the heat index could surpass 100 degrees. Skies should be mostly sunny, and this forecast is expected to hold until Monday.