Dallas weather: Storms bring brief cool-down before classic Texas summer heat
DALLAS - North Texas can expect a brief mix of weather Wednesday before the usual summer heat returns to the Metroplex, bringing slightly lower temperatures and scattered storm chances.
Wednesday Forecast
North Texas will experience a weak disturbance Wednesday and partly on Thursday, bringing extra clouds, slightly cooler temperatures, and a few showers. Stray showers are possible Wednesday morning in southern parts of North Texas, but heavier clouds and the majority of spotty storms are not expected to enter Dallas-Fort Worth until Wednesday afternoon.
The highest coverage of these storms will be east and south of Dallas-Fort Worth, but isolated storms are possible anywhere in the Metroplex today. These could bring some gusty winds, but temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s.
Thursday Forecast
Thursday will see a similar rain situation as Wednesday, with a weak disturbance and isolated showers. Temperatures on Thursday are expected to be among the last "normal" days in the low 90s before the heat intensifies.
7-Day Forecast
High temperatures will gradually increase through the rest of the week, though highs are expected to remain below 100 degrees, generally in the high 90s. The air will be humid, and the heat index could surpass 100 degrees. Skies should be mostly sunny, and this forecast is expected to hold until Monday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service.