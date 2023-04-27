Most of Wednesday's severe weather ended up missing North Texas, but there is another shot at severe storms on Friday.

A low pressure system will move into North Texas from Canada, splitting open the air over the DFW area on Friday afternoon.

There won't be much low-level moisture, and with high cloud bases and dry air aloft there is a perfect atmospheric recipe for hail.

Large hail and high winds are the biggest risk for Friday.

The highest chance of seeing severe weather would be around 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center calls it an "enhanced" risk of severe weather, or a 3 on their 1-5 scale.

It is likely even if the storms do come together, it will miss some areas of North Texas.

Things should stabilize on Friday night, but some showers could stick around until Saturday morning.

7-Day Forecast

After the potential for morning showers things will be windy and cool on Saturday.

Sunday is the best day of the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Things should stay dry on Monday, before the chances of rain return on Tuesday and Wednesday.