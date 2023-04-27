Hail pounds areas south and west of Dallas-Fort Worth Wednesday night

Most of Dallas-Fort Worth got lucky with the weather on Wednesday night.

Severe storms that developed steered clear of the Metroplex, but many just south and west of the area were pounded by hail.

Debbie Copeland in Eastland County shared video of large hailstones falling onto her home.

Copeland had recently had her home destroyed by a wildfire and had just finished rebuilding.

In Erath County, hail that was at least the size of tennis balls fell in Dublin, southwest of Fort Worth.

FOX 4 viewer Gerry Clayton shot the video and says the bull running across the video is fine, the animal was just running for cover.

The Danger of Hail

Even farther south the storms were even stronger.

On Wednesday evening, a storm triggered several Tornado Warnings around Waco. Hail the size of a grapefruit was also reported.

The thunderstorms also dropped heavy rainfall in Central Texas where more than 3 inches rain fell in just a few short hours. The local National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for communities around Waco.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Water rescue in Grosebeck, Texas (Courtesy: Grosebeck Police Department)

The Groesbeck Police Department, less than an hour east of Waco, reported that it responded to at least one water rescue after a car drove around a barricade and got stuck in high water. All the occupants were safely removed from the car's roof by first responders and there were no reported injuries.

FOX Weather contributed to this story.